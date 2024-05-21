Head of the field hockey heroes
Roger Bader: “I know exactly what I’m doing”
Roger Bader has already made history twice with Austria at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague with the comeback against Canada and the first-ever victory over Finland - on Tuesday, the team could add a third chapter by advancing to the quarter-finals. The 59-year-old Swiss spoke to the "Krone" about "Triple A", superstition, Austrian fans and the question he can no longer hear.
"Krone": Mr. Bader, how upsetting was the 4:1 victory against Norway for you, how quickly did you calm down in the evening hours?
Roger Bader: I'm always very controlled. Of course the emotions come when I'm in the room. But it's not over yet. I was already thinking about the next game after the 4:1. The focus is on Great Britain. Now that we've achieved the big goal of staying in the league, there are other goals we're aiming for. When the World Cup is over and I have the time, I'll relax, look back on what happened and process it all. At the moment I'm still too focused.
