Roger Bader: “I know exactly what I’m doing”

"Krone": Mr. Bader, how upsetting was the 4:1 victory against Norway for you, how quickly did you calm down in the evening hours?

Roger Bader: I'm always very controlled. Of course the emotions come when I'm in the room. But it's not over yet. I was already thinking about the next game after the 4:1. The focus is on Great Britain. Now that we've achieved the big goal of staying in the league, there are other goals we're aiming for. When the World Cup is over and I have the time, I'll relax, look back on what happened and process it all. At the moment I'm still too focused.