Dornbirn wins! Relegation battle remains exciting

The relegation issue will be decided at the green table. Leoben and Dornbirn are still without a license for the coming season, and the regional league clubs Austria Salzburg and Hertha Wels are currently without a license to play - the Permanent Court of Neutral Arbitration will decide their fate. As things stand, only two teams from the regional leagues - ASK Voitsberg and Rapid II - meet all the criteria for promotion.