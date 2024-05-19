How the SPÖ now wants to abolish unemployment

Lower Austria's SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich could hardly have chosen a more prestigious location for his prestige project. In his previous role as head of the AMS in Austria's largest federal state, he initiated the world's first job guarantee model - in Marienthal near Vienna, of all places, where a well-known study on the effects of long-term unemployment was carried out in the 1930s. The aim was to get all long-term unemployed people in the Lower Austrian municipality of Gramatneusiedl back into work. Hergovich finally launched the three-year project in October 2020 with scientific support from the universities of Oxford and Vienna.