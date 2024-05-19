Award-winning project
How the SPÖ now wants to abolish unemployment
A workplace project by Lower Austria's SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich has won international prizes. Federal party leader Andreas Babler therefore wants the model to be adopted nationwide after the elections. The "Krone" took a closer look at what the project is all about and what the costs would be throughout Austria.
Lower Austria's SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich could hardly have chosen a more prestigious location for his prestige project. In his previous role as head of the AMS in Austria's largest federal state, he initiated the world's first job guarantee model - in Marienthal near Vienna, of all places, where a well-known study on the effects of long-term unemployment was carried out in the 1930s. The aim was to get all long-term unemployed people in the Lower Austrian municipality of Gramatneusiedl back into work. Hergovich finally launched the three-year project in October 2020 with scientific support from the universities of Oxford and Vienna.
All people from Gramatneusiedl who had been registered as unemployed with the AMS Schwechat for one year or who had reached a registration period of one year in the three years since the start of the project took part in the project.
International prizes won
In the end, the results obviously spoke for themselves. Hergovich already reaped the political laurels for this as head of the Lower Austrian SPÖ. Last year, he was invited to an award ceremony for the project in Oxford. The SPÖ state leader also won the "Innovation in Politics Award". Reason enough for SPÖ federal party leader Andreas Babler to include the model in his election manifesto. The red federal party leader wants the Hergovich model to set a precedent throughout Austria after the election.
However, in Lower Austria, the SPÖ's demand for a nationwide roll-out caused coalition talks to collapse and was simply too expensive for the ÖVP. The details:
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.