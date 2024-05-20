Half a century of Plácido Domingo in Salzburg

But the fact that no one else has sung as many tenor roles as him was not enough for the Spaniard with the bumblebees up his backside. In 2009, he wanted to prove it to himself and the world once again with a change of fach and returned to his beginnings as a baritone. It is not unusual for tenors to start in this position. But it is unusual for them to return to the tenor after a change. But the man with the noble legato culture also succeeded in this transformation.