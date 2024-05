Fixed! Didi Kühbauer becomes new WAC coach

"I would like to make it official now. The new coach is an old acquaintance who was already with us. It's Didi Kühbauer," Riegler announced in an interview with Sky. Kühbauer succeeds Manfred Schmid, who the Carinthians will part ways with at the end of the season. Kühbauer, 53, from Burgenland, already worked at the WAC between 2013 and 2015 and has been without a club since his LASK contract ended in the summer of 2023.