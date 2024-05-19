Michaelerplatz becomes “run-of-the-mill place without character”

Concern about the "character of special places in Vienna"

Lička does not accept the city's argument that a climate-fit Michaelerplatz must look like this: "There is no way around this look." For example, there is no need for a "water feature that you could find in every playground and in every district". She is also "not just concerned with Michaelerplatz: it's about ensuring that special places in Vienna with their very own character are not turned into run-of-the-mill squares."