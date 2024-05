Roadblock: Alpine Club counters with expert opinion

Storms partially destroyed the road to Oberbergtal near Neustift in 2022. In the previous year, suppliers were still allowed to use the emergency route to the materials cable car in Oberiss. Because - as previously reported - the agreement between the municipality and landowners for this has expired and no agreement is in sight, the hut would have to be supplied by helicopter this year. However, as hut manager Thomas Fankhauser emphasizes, this would not be economically viable.