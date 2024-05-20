Mercedes? That would “drive Niki Lauda crazy”

"Completely different way of thinking"

Looking back and trying to determine "what he could do now is of course difficult," explains Lauda. He also "doesn't want to offend Toto Wolff, because Toto is doing a very good job. But my father obviously had much more Formula 1 experience." Both were responsible for the successes. The Lauda-Wolff pairing did not work from the outset, Lauda knows. "My father comes from a completely different generation and had a completely different way of thinking. But they took the best from both sides and were then able to grow together. My father learned a lot from Toto and became a bit more flexible, not just this 'my way or no way'."