Violent shitstorm
Speech by Super Bowl champion upsets the USA
Uproar over American football kicker Harrison Butker from Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs! In his speech at Benedictine College (Kansas), the NFL player addressed the female graduates and said in a sexist speech that they were probably most looking forward to their role as wife and mother. He cited his wife as an example, saying she had taken on "one of the most important titles of all": "housewife".
"Women have been told the most diabolical lies. Some of you may go on to have successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that most of you are most looking forward to your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker said, adding, "I can tell you that my wonderful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life really began when she started living her calling as a wife and mother."
NFL reacts
A few days after his speech, which took place last Saturday, the 28-year-old is now facing a lot of backlash. A petition has been launched on the "change.org" platform calling for the dismissal of the three-time Super Bowl champion. By midday on Thursday, around 90,000 signatures had been collected. The NFL also distanced itself from Butker's speech. "Harrison Butker made the speech on his own behalf. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization," a spokesperson told People magazine.
Against abortion
In his speech at the graduation ceremony, Butker clearly spoke out against a diverse society, abortions and artificial insemination and called on the graduates not to attend LGBTIQ+ events. The abbreviation LGBTIQ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and other queer people.
