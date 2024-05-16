Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Violent shitstorm

Speech by Super Bowl champion upsets the USA

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 15:16

Uproar over American football kicker Harrison Butker from Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs! In his speech at Benedictine College (Kansas), the NFL player addressed the female graduates and said in a sexist speech that they were probably most looking forward to their role as wife and mother. He cited his wife as an example, saying she had taken on "one of the most important titles of all": "housewife".

comment0 Kommentare

"Women have been told the most diabolical lies. Some of you may go on to have successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that most of you are most looking forward to your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker said, adding, "I can tell you that my wonderful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life really began when she started living her calling as a wife and mother."

NFL reacts
A few days after his speech, which took place last Saturday, the 28-year-old is now facing a lot of backlash. A petition has been launched on the "change.org" platform calling for the dismissal of the three-time Super Bowl champion. By midday on Thursday, around 90,000 signatures had been collected. The NFL also distanced itself from Butker's speech. "Harrison Butker made the speech on his own behalf. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization," a spokesperson told People magazine.

Against abortion
In his speech at the graduation ceremony, Butker clearly spoke out against a diverse society, abortions and artificial insemination and called on the graduates not to attend LGBTIQ+ events. The abbreviation LGBTIQ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and other queer people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf