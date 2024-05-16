Director in conversation
High school reopens after bomb threat
After the sensational bomb threat against the Akademisches Gymnasium in Linz on Wednesday, the school was almost back to normal on Thursday. A psychologist was available to the young people. The person who made the bomb threat has not yet been identified. He will be billed for the costs of the police operation.
Not all 420 pupils returned to lessons at the Akademisches Gymnasium on Spittelwiese in Linz on Thursday. "There are a few more missing today than usual," says principal Gerhard Breuer (46) in an interview with "Krone". Some parents did not want to send their children back to school for the time being for safety reasons.
Latin Matura in another grammar school
However, the Latin Matura planned for Thursday could be held, albeit in a slightly different organizational form. "Eleven students took the central A-levels at Fadingergymnasium. This was already planned on Wednesday because it was not foreseeable whether our grammar school would reopen today," explains Breuer. This was to prevent those affected from not being able to take their Latin A-levels until the fall.
A school psychologist was also available for all pupils at the Akademisches Gymnasium. "There was also the option of calling in the state's crisis support team, but that wasn't necessary," emphasizes the principal. Most of the young people had survived the exciting incident the previous day well. "The pupils and all of us are now naturally very keen to find out who the bomb-thrower was. But I can't imagine that it could have come from our school."
Costs for police operation
The police investigation is in full swing. It has not yet been possible to track down the threatener. If this is successful, he will presumably face enormous costs from the police. 28,000 euros will be charged for the deployment of personnel alone. Added to this are the costs of the helicopter flight for the tactical bomb disposal unit, which was flown in from Wiener Neustadt. This is likely to be another several thousand euros. He could also be billed for the loss of sales in the stores affected by the road closure, which lasted several hours.
