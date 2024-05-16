High school reopens after bomb threat

Costs for police operation

The police investigation is in full swing. It has not yet been possible to track down the threatener. If this is successful, he will presumably face enormous costs from the police. 28,000 euros will be charged for the deployment of personnel alone. Added to this are the costs of the helicopter flight for the tactical bomb disposal unit, which was flown in from Wiener Neustadt. This is likely to be another several thousand euros. He could also be billed for the loss of sales in the stores affected by the road closure, which lasted several hours.