A banging idea! Rangnick has a new European Championship plan with Alaba

Because Alaba should definitely be present in Germany even if he is injured, the 31-year-old Viennese will join the ÖFB coaching team during EURO 2024. At least that's what the Spanish newspaper "Relevo" reports. Rangnick himself is said to have pushed the idea forward so as not to have to cut a player from the 26-man squad for Alaba. The 105-time team player is said to have already agreed to the plan.