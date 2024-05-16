Scandal in youth home
Several boys abused: educator does not deny it
A 59-year-old man is alleged to have sexually abused three boys in a children's and youth home in Lower Austria between January and July last year. The youngest victim was 12 years old at the time of the crime. The accused now has to answer to the court in St. Pölten.
The charges include sexual abuse of defenceless or mentally impaired persons, serious sexual abuse of minors and abuse of a relationship of authority. In court in St. Pölten, the 59-year-old partially confessed to the charges. According to the defense lawyer, the accused was responsible for the "hardship cases" in his role as an educator in the children's and youth home.
"My client received a lot of praise from his employer. He was able to build up a relationship with the most difficult young people," said the lawyer in the opening statement.
Relationship of trust exploited
The German-born man worked as a social education worker in the children's and youth home. It was during this time that the assaults are said to have occurred. "The accused exploited the boys' relationship of trust", said the public prosecutor at the start of the trial. And he did so in his role as intensive caregiver for the minors aged 12 to 17. As the oldest victim suffers from an autism disorder, the acts are "all the more reprehensible" according to the prosecution, as sexual acts cannot be classified in this case. Another victim has an intellectual disability.
Specifically, the accused is alleged to have sexually abused the twelve-year-old during an overnight visit after a sauna session together. The 59-year-old attempted to treat his "shower phobia" with the adolescent, who was affected by autism, on official orders.
Confessed to the charges
After the 17-year-old had massively neglected his personal hygiene, showering together was the order of the day. "As an educator, he had the task of supervising or even actively carrying out personal hygiene," explained his defense lawyer. The defendant pleaded not guilty on this point, as there was no "objective sexual connection".
According to the defense lawyer, the man "fully and remorsefully confessed" to the charges relating to the twelve-year-old. The accused denied the allegations concerning the 16-year-old. The teenager had no longer been in the home after 2019, so there was no longer a relationship of authority in 2023.
Verdict is still pending
The 59-year-old appeared calm and introverted in court. The verdict is expected in the course of the afternoon. The private party representative demanded 7,000 euros in compensation for each of the three victims.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.