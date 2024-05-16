Several boys abused: educator does not deny it

Relationship of trust exploited

The German-born man worked as a social education worker in the children's and youth home. It was during this time that the assaults are said to have occurred. "The accused exploited the boys' relationship of trust", said the public prosecutor at the start of the trial. And he did so in his role as intensive caregiver for the minors aged 12 to 17. As the oldest victim suffers from an autism disorder, the acts are "all the more reprehensible" according to the prosecution, as sexual acts cannot be classified in this case. Another victim has an intellectual disability.