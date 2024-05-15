Burglaries in Vienna
Gang of youths struck 45 times – all at large
The Vienna police have put a stop to a gang of youths who allegedly committed several burglaries - some of them attempted - at the beginning of the year. In total, the group is accused of no less than 45 offenses. The crimes resulted in a total loss in the six-figure range. All suspects are at large.
From January to April, the gang struck at supermarkets, tobacconists, pizzerias, pubs, bakeries and other stores and vending machines in Stadlau and Neu-Kagran in the Donaustadt district. The perpetrators were anything but squeamish: They smashed windows - presumably with an emergency hammer - forcibly pushed open sliding doors and tried to break down entrance doors. Often several crimes were committed in one night.
Caught in the act
In the course of the investigation, a large number of surveillance camera images were secured and analyzed. Priority patrols followed in the affected area - which were soon crowned with success. Members of the gang were caught red-handed or immediately afterwards in the vicinity of the crime scenes.
The eight suspects are Austrian citizens between the ages of 14 and 17. They are accused of multiple burglaries, commercial theft and unauthorized use of vehicles.
On the prowl out of boredom
During questioning, the suspects mostly confessed. They stated that they had acted out of boredom and to improve their financial situation. One 16-year-old is said to have been involved in no fewer than 31 of the 45 crimes. He - like his accomplices - is at large.
