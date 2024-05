Is Joe Biden stumbling over Trump’s old resolutions?

While helicopters circle over the border area between the USA and Mexico, soldiers have their weapons at the ready and sniffer dogs turn up their noses, around 6,000 people attempt to enter the USA illegally from Mexico every day. Human and humanitarian disasters are the order of the day. Hardly anyone enters the country unnoticed, some even lose their lives fleeing to a "better world". Of the 615 registered deaths in 2023, 157 drowned and 142 did not have enough food or liquid with them.