Dispute out of control: man used pepper spray

The verbal attacks were apparently not enough for the two men, however, and after the insults they began to spit at each other. When the driver of the van suddenly took a wooden stick out of his vehicle and waved it around wildly, the pedestrian pulled a pepper spray out of his jacket and sprayed the 65-year-old in the face. The man from Klagenfurt was first treated by the ambulance, but refused to go to hospital. The Romanian, who lives in Wolfsberg, will be reported to the public prosecutor's office for assault.