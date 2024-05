“We help senior citizens with mental illness”

"Prejudices against people with mental illness are becoming less prevalent in society," says Kreidenhuber. Severe depression can affect anyone. If this happens in old age, it is often not possible to take proper countermeasures. There is usually a lack of diagnostic or therapeutic options. Both are available at the two Caritas facilities. On the occasion of International Care Day (May 12), Kreidenhuber has one wish: "More recognition and positive perception for this profession, which is probably the greatest in the world."