Care at home
Daughter as caregiver: “I’m now there for my mom”
Today is not only Mother's Day, but also Caregiver's Day. A woman from southern Burgenland has given up her job to care for her mother. The employment through the state helps her.
Margarete Zapfel from Eisenberg suffers from multiple sclerosis, care level 4. At some point, she could no longer live alone in her apartment. Her daughter Daniela Schneider therefore decided to give up her job in 2020 at the age of almost 30 to care for her mother at home. Otherwise, she would no longer have been able to manage the balancing act between work and caring for her mother.
"I didn't want to put my mother in an old people's home at the age of 55, it was a matter of course for me to care for her. When I was little, my mother looked after us, she always did everything for me and my two siblings. Now it's the other way around," explains Schneider. Her mother always wanted to grow old at home. She now sees her grandchildren growing up close to her and also takes on the role of grandma.
Thanks to the Burgenland model for family caregivers, she is now employed by the state. She earns around 1800 euros net for 30 hours of care per week, plus vacation pay, pension provision and social security contributions. "The fact that this work is also financially rewarded means more than appreciation for us as a family, especially in times of inflation. Our family can live well and securely with this model," says Schneider. Mother's Day is celebrated together as a family today.
307 families are already using the employment model
According to a survey conducted by the state, 99% of all Burgenlanders want to be cared for in their own four walls in old age. The employment model for family caregivers, which has been in place since autumn 2019, is intended to help make this possible. It is currently used by 307 families.
At 40 hours, the minimum wage is now €2,270 net, 14 times a year. "With our Burgenland employment model, we are the only federal state to have responded to this reality of life," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). In January, it was extended to persons of trust without a family relationship.
The often difficult task of caregiving is largely carried out by women. They deserve to be protected financially and under social law.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
Doskozil also emphasizes that care is a key issue. After all, 30 percent of people in Burgenland are over 60 years old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.