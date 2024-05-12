Daughter as caregiver: “I’m now there for my mom”

"I didn't want to put my mother in an old people's home at the age of 55, it was a matter of course for me to care for her. When I was little, my mother looked after us, she always did everything for me and my two siblings. Now it's the other way around," explains Schneider. Her mother always wanted to grow old at home. She now sees her grandchildren growing up close to her and also takes on the role of grandma.