Hope at Mercedes
Wolff honest: “It was a painful learning curve”
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is cautiously optimistic that the team will be able to get back into a better racing position as the season progresses. However, the Viennese admits that the learning curve to get there has been painful.
"I think we have a much better understanding of what is needed to put the car in a better position," says Wolff optimistically. After a more than mixed season so far, Mercedes is now hoping for a long-term turnaround.
The Viennese is cautiously optimistic after the race weekend in Miami and before the one in Imola. It is now clear why and when the problems with the car occur. An insight that the racing team had lacked for some time.
No "miracle cure" to be expected
"It was a painful learning curve and it's still not satisfactory. But the situation is more encouraging now," says Wolff. The car is no longer bouncing so much and is very strong, especially at high speeds. They now want to build on this.
The slow corners, where the car has difficulties, continue to cause concern. The team boss emphasizes that this needs to be worked on now: "You don't want to have a car that is either good at low or high speeds. You need both." But a miracle cure is not to be expected here, patience is required: "You can't rush it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.