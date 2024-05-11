Artificial intelligence can lie and cheat

Society not sufficiently equipped to combat AIdeception

Park and his colleagues argue in the study that society does not yet have the right measures in place to combat AI deception. However, it is encouraging that policymakers have begun to take the issue seriously through measures such as the European Union's AI Act and President Biden's AI Executive Order. However, it remains to be seen whether the measures to curb AI deception can be strictly enforced, as AI developers do not yet have the techniques to keep these systems in check. "If a ban on AI deception is not politically feasible at this stage, we recommend that deceptive AI systems be classified as high risk," Park warned.