Fingers crossed for our Kaleen today!

Conchita's performance

Even if it gets lost in the debate about Israel's participation, the year 2024 actually marks a memorable ESC anniversary, especially for hosts Sweden: the cult band ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974 with their later global hit "Waterloo". The grand finale of the 68th edition in the evening will therefore pay homage to the event - and Austria's ESC queen Conchita will also be there.