Chaos ESC in Malmö
Fingers crossed for our Kaleen today!
Today, the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest finally takes place in the Malmö Arena in Sweden. In the midst of riots and the scandalous disqualification of Dutch candidate Joost Klein, our Kaleen must now give her best and not be put off by the adverse circumstances. We will report live from 9 pm!
- The singer Joost Klein was disqualified due to police investigations
disqualified a few hours before the start of the song contest.
There are pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the city center of the host city Malmö because of Israel's participation.
- Austria enters the race with Kaleen. The favorite is Baby Lasagna from Croatia.
Austria's candidate Kaleen has taken the last starting place in the final - which means that a lot can happen in between.
But she also has the honor of being the final act. Which can be a good omen. Because the last performance will be better remembered and the betting odds see the 29-year-old consistently in 16th place with her lively techno number "We Will Rave".
Baby Lasagna favorite
Baby Lasagna from Croatia is the top favorite to win with the Rammstein paraphrase "Rim Tim Tagi Dim". Israel's candidate Eden Golan with "Hurricane" was last seen in second place.
Protests, booing and one exclusion
The 20-year-old is under massive pressure in Malmö because of the Gaza war. In the hall, the singer was repeatedly booed by parts of the audience, she is protected around the clock because there have been death threats against her.
Pro-Palestinian protesters throw Malmö into chaos. Among them was "Fridays for Future" icon Greta Thunberg.
Dutch singer Joost Klein was banned from the Song Contest hours before the final for assaulting a production employee.
What is currently happening in the live ticker:
Conchita's performance
Even if it gets lost in the debate about Israel's participation, the year 2024 actually marks a memorable ESC anniversary, especially for hosts Sweden: the cult band ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974 with their later global hit "Waterloo". The grand finale of the 68th edition in the evening will therefore pay homage to the event - and Austria's ESC queen Conchita will also be there.
Conchita, who is also celebrating her victory anniversary this year - she won the title for Austria in Copenhagen in 2014 - will perform with the two former Song Contest winners Charlotte Perrelli (1999) and Carola (1992). The Swedish broadcaster SVT announced that the ladies will perform "Waterloo" together during the show.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
