Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Chaos ESC in Malmö

Fingers crossed for our Kaleen today!

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 14:34

Today, the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest finally takes place in the Malmö Arena in Sweden. In the midst of riots and the scandalous disqualification of Dutch candidate Joost Klein, our Kaleen must now give her best and not be put off by the adverse circumstances. We will report live from 9 pm!

comment0 Kommentare
  • The singer Joost Klein was disqualified due to police investigations

    disqualified a few hours before the start of the song contest.

  • There are pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the city center of the host city Malmö because of Israel's participation.

  • Austria enters the race with Kaleen. The favorite is Baby Lasagna from Croatia.

Austria's candidate Kaleen has taken the last starting place in the final - which means that a lot can happen in between.

But she also has the honor of being the final act. Which can be a good omen. Because the last performance will be better remembered and the betting odds see the 29-year-old consistently in 16th place with her lively techno number "We Will Rave".

Kaleen starts last in the race. Hopefully that will bring luck. (Bild: APA/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard)
Kaleen starts last in the race. Hopefully that will bring luck.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard)

Baby Lasagna favorite
Baby Lasagna from Croatia is the top favorite to win with the Rammstein paraphrase "Rim Tim Tagi Dim". Israel's candidate Eden Golan with "Hurricane" was last seen in second place.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV, ORF/Roman Zach-Kiesling, stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, ORF/Roman Zach-Kiesling, stock.adobe.com)

Protests, booing and one exclusion
The 20-year-old is under massive pressure in Malmö because of the Gaza war. In the hall, the singer was repeatedly booed by parts of the audience, she is protected around the clock because there have been death threats against her.

Pro-Palestinian protesters throw Malmö into chaos. Among them was "Fridays for Future" icon Greta Thunberg.

Dutch singer Joost Klein was banned from the Song Contest hours before the final for assaulting a production employee.

What is currently happening in the live ticker:

Conchita's performance
Even if it gets lost in the debate about Israel's participation, the year 2024 actually marks a memorable ESC anniversary, especially for hosts Sweden: the cult band ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974 with their later global hit "Waterloo". The grand finale of the 68th edition in the evening will therefore pay homage to the event - and Austria's ESC queen Conchita will also be there.

Conchita, who is also celebrating her victory anniversary this year - she won the title for Austria in Copenhagen in 2014 - will perform with the two former Song Contest winners Charlotte Perrelli (1999) and Carola (1992). The Swedish broadcaster SVT announced that the ladies will perform "Waterloo" together during the show.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf