The Austrian top manager in the desert state

Leaving Saudi Arabia and the Cenomi Group in Riyadh was already a done deal. A high management position at Walmart beckoned. "The suitcases were already packed, the contract ready," says Helm. But at the last moment, Günther Helm, who was born in Lower Austria, stayed in the Persian Gulf and decided to move from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh to Dubai. "It was also about my family, my parents. From Dubai, I can be in Vienna or Salzburg in six hours, in the USA it would be a different story," says Helm.