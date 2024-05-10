How do you assess this development?

60 percent of the world's cocoa production takes place in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Until a few years ago, the workers there were extremely exploited, children had to - and in some cases still have to - slave away. While very little of the sales price reaches the local farmers. Now the situation is improving, countries and people are becoming more self-confident, technological developments are also providing them with information and they are no longer so vulnerable to price extortion. As a philanthropist, I am very much in favor of this development. Not speculation, of course, but we have that in many areas.