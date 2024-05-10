Cocoa price explodes
The price of cocoa is going through the roof, chocolate is becoming an expensive indulgence: these recent headlines are making the lives of sweet fans bitter. Chocolatier Sepp Zotter knows the facts - and what this has to do with "Leck Fett'n".
"Krone": Mr. Zotter, why has the price of cocoa on the world market almost tripled at the moment?
Josef Zotter: For a long time, it was stable at 2500 dollars per tonne in the conventional sector, in between it even rose to 12,000, now it's around 8500 - that changes almost by the minute. The reasons for this are, on the one hand, crop failures due to climate change and, on the other, a lack of employees because the young people who mainly work on the plantations are migrating en masse to the cities. And, on a massive scale: speculators.
How do you assess this development?
60 percent of the world's cocoa production takes place in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Until a few years ago, the workers there were extremely exploited, children had to - and in some cases still have to - slave away. While very little of the sales price reaches the local farmers. Now the situation is improving, countries and people are becoming more self-confident, technological developments are also providing them with information and they are no longer so vulnerable to price extortion. As a philanthropist, I am very much in favor of this development. Not speculation, of course, but we have that in many areas.
How is the rising price of cocoa now affecting the price of chocolate?
Chocolate will never be as cheap as it once was. I estimate that conventional chocolate will become a third more expensive.
And yours from the famous factory in Riegersburg?
If the situation stays like this, the price will rise by a maximum of ten percent from the fall. Our attitude of relying on fairly produced raw materials and the best personal relationships with producers for 20 years is now playing into our hands.
To what extent has this understanding been strengthened? If you can now earn much more on the world market for conventionally produced goods than for your organic ones, which also require complex certification etc., will your producers stay on board?
I wrote to all of them straight away, and I estimate that 80 percent remain loyal. But the question is justified. Especially as the producers, if they turn away from organic, use fertilizers and pesticides on the plantations, also have a 20 percent higher yield. We haven't had a situation like this yet, we can only wait and see how things develop.
There has been a super hype around Zotter chocolate in recent years, will it continue?
Look, I've experienced everything in 37 years, from bankruptcy to soaring heights, but it's never been as sensational as it is now. Last year we had a record 266,000 visitors, and on peak days we are at our limit with 2000. It couldn't be better.
Apart from delicious sweets, what is your secret?
Social developments, too. People want to work less and enjoy themselves more. You only live once - and then you treat yourself to something.
You have around 500 flavors in your range, what works best? And is there anything new?
Despite our wildest combinations, traditional flavors with nougat and raspberry are still the best. The brand new "Leck Fett'n" is so fatty with macademia nut that it's better not to bite it down, but to lick it. It's already a big hit.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.