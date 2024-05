Like Netflix hit: “Stalking is a huge problem”

She stumbles into his pub in the heart of London, distraught, and he buys her a cup of tea. The chance acquaintance escalates into a morbid obsession, the delicate seedlings of a friendship develop into stalking. 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voice messages, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages and 106 pages of letters later, the unsuccessful comedian and part-time bartender Donny is mentally and physically devastated.