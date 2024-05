Better recovery thanks to the view

Better interior design thanks to digital twin

It took 13 months to build the extension. It was the first Tirol Kliniken construction project for which a digital 3D twin was created. This allows the interior design and ward processes to be optimized. Energy requirements were also optimized. "This extension complements the commitment of the entire team and is proof that ecological construction is also possible in the hospital sector," enthused Health Minister Cornelia Hagele at the opening.