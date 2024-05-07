Vorteilswelt
Everyone has their own little garden to rent

07.05.2024 11:00

Urban gardening - gardening in the city. From peppers on balconies to rental plots on housing estates. This is now also available in Kittsee.

Even though it is still a rather rural area, there are still enough people in the municipality who live in an apartment and therefore do not have the opportunity to grow their own tomatoes or cucumbers.

This is why the municipality came up with the idea of renting out gardens to residents. A plot of land was quickly found, the "Gesundes Dorf Kittsee" association took over the patronage of the project and things could get started. In the first season, 80 plots of 20 square meters each are available. Plenty of space for peppers, zucchinis, potatoes, tomatoes etc. The field costs one euro per square meter. In other words, a plot costs 20 euros - for the whole season, which runs from May to September.

Mayor Hannes Hornek provides his labor as a farmer and water for the season. (Bild: Gesundes Dorf Kittsee)
Mayor Hannes Hornek provides his labor as a farmer and water for the season.
Tenants are also allowed to enclose their plot with a mobile fence, which is removed in the fall. "Fixed buildings or fences are not possible, however. We don't want an allotment garden estate like the ones in Vienna," explains Markus Leitner. Because at the end of the season, the tenants have to give up their self-harvest garden. The lease is only for one year, and the next year the game starts all over again.

15 plots have already found their owners for the "2024 gardening season". Their plots have already been handed over to them. "Home-grown vegetables definitely taste better than bought ones and are also cheaper," says mayor and convinced farmer Hannes Hornek.

Anyone interested in a plot is welcome to get in touch at: gesundes.dorf.kittsee@gmail.com

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
