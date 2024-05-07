Everyone has their own little garden to rent

This is why the municipality came up with the idea of renting out gardens to residents. A plot of land was quickly found, the "Gesundes Dorf Kittsee" association took over the patronage of the project and things could get started. In the first season, 80 plots of 20 square meters each are available. Plenty of space for peppers, zucchinis, potatoes, tomatoes etc. The field costs one euro per square meter. In other words, a plot costs 20 euros - for the whole season, which runs from May to September.