After festival
“Waldviertler Stecher” wanted in the Mühlviertel region
He is still on the run and the police have not really received any useful information: The "Waldviertler Stecher" is still on the run after he injured a victim with a knife at an event in the Mühlviertel. Now the police are hoping that there is still a chance of catching the perpetrator.
As there have been no useful leads or statements so far, the Weitersfelden police station is once again asking for any useful information by calling 059133/4311. "Any information, no matter how small, can be decisive in tracking down the two perpetrators," say the police.
Attack in the middle of the night
What happened: A 26-year-old and a 25-year-old, both from the Freistadt district, had attended an event in Unterweißenbach on the evening of April 20, 2024. At around 1 a.m., they left and walked along a connecting path towards the parking lot of a supermarket. Two young men met them there. A quarrel and a fight broke out, with one of the strangers also using a knife.
Young boys as perpetrators
The two Mühlviertel residents each suffered defensive injuries to one hand and injuries to the head. They were taken to Freistadt Hospital. As a description of the perpetrators, the two said that they were two young men, or rather teenagers, between the ages of 14 and 18 and that they spoke "Waldviertel dialect".
