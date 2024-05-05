Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After festival

“Waldviertler Stecher” wanted in the Mühlviertel region

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 06:00

He is still on the run and the police have not really received any useful information: The "Waldviertler Stecher" is still on the run after he injured a victim with a knife at an event in the Mühlviertel. Now the police are hoping that there is still a chance of catching the perpetrator.

comment0 Kommentare

As there have been no useful leads or statements so far, the Weitersfelden police station is once again asking for any useful information by calling 059133/4311. "Any information, no matter how small, can be decisive in tracking down the two perpetrators," say the police.

Attack in the middle of the night
What happened: A 26-year-old and a 25-year-old, both from the Freistadt district, had attended an event in Unterweißenbach on the evening of April 20, 2024. At around 1 a.m., they left and walked along a connecting path towards the parking lot of a supermarket. Two young men met them there. A quarrel and a fight broke out, with one of the strangers also using a knife.

Young boys as perpetrators
The two Mühlviertel residents each suffered defensive injuries to one hand and injuries to the head. They were taken to Freistadt Hospital. As a description of the perpetrators, the two said that they were two young men, or rather teenagers, between the ages of 14 and 18 and that they spoke "Waldviertel dialect".

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf