Tape recording
FPÖ scandal: “Of course it wasn’t just me”
A new chapter in the "Causa prima" of the provincial capital: a secretly recorded tape is now causing a stir in the FPÖ financial scandal in Graz - the transcript is available to the "Steirerkrone".
The FPÖ financial scandal is going from strength to strength. It has just become known that an ex-municipal councillor is also being investigated for child pornography, and now transcripts of an explosive tape recording have been made public. Did the insider refute his own confession? The tape was recorded on April 15 at a sausage stand on Graz's main square after a meeting of the Corruption-Free Municipal Council Club (KFG). Four members, including KFG leader Alexis Pascuttini and Jasmin Hans, met the former FPÖ finance officer Matthias Eder by chance, engaged him in a conversation and recorded it. Excerpts from the transcript are available to the "Kronen Zeitung".
In it, Matthias Eder partially refutes his statements in his self-report that he used money from the city party and the municipal council club for himself. "Of course it wasn't just me! How could I have laundered 700,000 euros on my own? Who believes that?" he cries out and justifies this with "I did what I was given, you serve your master!" This brings his ex-boss and Mario Eustacchio, who recently returned to the Graz municipal council as a wild mandatary, into play.
"I was heavily intoxicated"
Eder told the "Standard" newspaper through his lawyer that he was heavily intoxicated at the time. The content of his voluntary disclosure was true and he bore sole responsibility. The presumption of innocence applies to all those named.
Piquant: According to information from the "Krone", Eder's legal representative resigned shortly after the "b'soffenen Würstelstand-Gschicht". According to the law, there is a two-week notice period, until then he still has to represent Eder. This period had barely expired yesterday.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.