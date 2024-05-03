FPÖ scandal: “Of course it wasn’t just me”

The FPÖ financial scandal is going from strength to strength. It has just become known that an ex-municipal councillor is also being investigated for child pornography, and now transcripts of an explosive tape recording have been made public. Did the insider refute his own confession? The tape was recorded on April 15 at a sausage stand on Graz's main square after a meeting of the Corruption-Free Municipal Council Club (KFG). Four members, including KFG leader Alexis Pascuttini and Jasmin Hans, met the former FPÖ finance officer Matthias Eder by chance, engaged him in a conversation and recorded it. Excerpts from the transcript are available to the "Kronen Zeitung".