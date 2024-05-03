European Football Championship
UEFA allows squad expansion to 26 players!
UEFA will allow a squad size of up to 26 players at the European Football Championship in Germany! This decision was announced by the European Football Association after a meeting of its Executive Committee on Friday.
Many coaches of the European Championship participants were in favor of the increase. Austria's team manager Ralf Rangnick was also able to imagine a flexible regulation whereby each coach could name between 23 and 26 players. This regulation is now in place.
Tournament takes place from June 14 to July 14
Dutch Bonds coach Ronald Koeman initiated the discussion after the 2-1 loss to Germany in the test at the end of March and spoke out in favor of a squad size of 26 instead of the 23 players previously stipulated in the tournament rules. At the 2021 European Championship, the squads were expanded to 26 players due to the coronavirus pandemic, while at the 2022 World Cup, the pressure in the middle of the season was the argument for more tournament players.
The European Championship squads must be named by June 7 at the latest. The tournament takes place from June 14 to July 14.
