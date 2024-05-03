UEFA allows squad expansion to 26 players!

Tournament takes place from June 14 to July 14

Dutch Bonds coach Ronald Koeman initiated the discussion after the 2-1 loss to Germany in the test at the end of March and spoke out in favor of a squad size of 26 instead of the 23 players previously stipulated in the tournament rules. At the 2021 European Championship, the squads were expanded to 26 players due to the coronavirus pandemic, while at the 2022 World Cup, the pressure in the middle of the season was the argument for more tournament players.