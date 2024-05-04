Lina Hölscher, the artistic director of the inclusive InTakt festival, will also be taking part. "The eye is used to a certain norm. But we will have to change viewing habits in order to sensitize people," says Hölscher. How can this be achieved? "Many roles are stereotypical. But there are ways of creating new dramaturgical settings: Woyzeck could be played by a deaf person because he is not understood. That way, the repertoire can be expanded." Hölscher is certain that inclusion has added value. "The way some people express themselves has its own quality. The language is different, not so uniform. That's good for the art bubble."