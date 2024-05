Magath on Rangnick’s decision: “Good for Bayern”

"He is a coach who ..."

When asked whether Rangnick would have been the right coach for the German record champions, Magath replied, according to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "No, I don't think so." Rangnick is one of those coaches "who want to tell the players how to run, how to play. That's why I think it would have been difficult for FC Bayern Munich." He answered the question of whether he could imagine returning to FC Bayern as a coach by referring to club boss Uli Hoeneß. "I'd have to talk to Uli first," said Magath.