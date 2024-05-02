Ground troops for Ukraine: “Don’t rule anything out!”

"As I have already said, I am not ruling anything out because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out," said Macron - obviously with Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin in mind. "We were undoubtedly too hesitant when we formulated the limits of our trade with someone who no longer has any and who is the aggressor." Macron emphasized that it was also about not revealing everything that will or will not be done. Otherwise, the Western states would only weaken themselves.