Kickl cancels: political ping-pong in the U-committee

FPÖ asked Bures and invites Martin Ho

The Freedom Party, for its part, also knows how to come up with explosive summonses. Recently, for example, the blue party asked the Second President of the National Council, Doris Bures (SPÖ), who, according to information from the "Krone", would also have come. In the end, however, someone completely different was summoned - the well-known Viennese restaurateur Martin Ho. As is well known, he was accused of fraud with corona aid. He always denied this. In December, however, the public prosecutor closed the investigation. However, the Freedom Party now apparently wants to take a closer look at the case, which was actually already legally closed.