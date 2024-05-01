Neubauer back in international business

"Despite all the problems, the rally was an absolute blast every time." Hermann Neubauer goes into raptures when he thinks about the rally on Gran Canaria. Over the next three days, the man from Lungau will enjoy it again. For a change, the 35-year-old is once again driving in a European Championship race and has one main goal with co-driver Bernhard Ettel: "We want to have as much fun and enjoy driving as possible." Despite many mishaps in 2013 and 2018 when he was on the Canary Island, he still had fun. "In 2013, I stood on the 2WD podium here despite having food poisoning, in 2018 I paid a lot of lessons in the R5 with the wrong set-up and tires," says the Skoda driver about the problems there.