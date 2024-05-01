Vorteilswelt
Rally Gran Canaria

Neubauer back in international business

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 22:00

Rally driver Hermann Neubauer is once again competing with international rivals. At the rally on Gran Canaria, however, comparison is not the main focus. The memories of the paradise island are very present.

"Despite all the problems, the rally was an absolute blast every time." Hermann Neubauer goes into raptures when he thinks about the rally on Gran Canaria. Over the next three days, the man from Lungau will enjoy it again. For a change, the 35-year-old is once again driving in a European Championship race and has one main goal with co-driver Bernhard Ettel: "We want to have as much fun and enjoy driving as possible." Despite many mishaps in 2013 and 2018 when he was on the Canary Island, he still had fun. "In 2013, I stood on the 2WD podium here despite having food poisoning, in 2018 I paid a lot of lessons in the R5 with the wrong set-up and tires," says the Skoda driver about the problems there.

The "joy of driving" is paramount. (Bild: Daniel Fessl)
The "joy of driving" is paramount.
He could also have to learn the hard way this year, as the two-time Austrian national champion does not know the route particularly well compared to international competitors such as Hayden Paddon or Mads Östberg. "In general, experience counts even more here than in Austria, especially due to the fact that you are only allowed to visit the stages twice. That's a big challenge, you really have to get the script right."

A total of 13 special stages have to be completed at the Rally Islas Canarias from Thursday to Saturday evening.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
