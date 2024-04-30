Old custom is lived

St. Florian, the patron saint of fire departments, bakers, chimney sweeps and blacksmiths, is commemorated every year on 4 May. "We've been practicing this custom for more than 40 years," say Waller landlords Thomas and Monika Sdovc. This Friday, bachelors will also meet at Gasthof Wallerwirt, and married men are now also allowed to join in. The landlord and landlady: "First we rehearse and then the singers set off." Then they go from house to house. As a small thank you, the singers receive pork fat and eggs from the residents. Floriani singer Kutej: "After the tour, we all meet up again at the Wallerwirt. It's usually just after midnight. Wallerwirtin Sdovc: "We then have an egg dish to fortify us during the night."