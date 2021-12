Trotz hoher Impfquote: Corona-Demo in Barcelona

Demonstrators hold banners reading "children only spread love and joy", "if the law denies us life, we will live outside the law", during a demonstration against the Covid-19 health pass, with which authorities aim to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Barcelona, on December 11, 2021. - A thousand people, according to police, demonstrated in Barcelona against the Covid passport in Catalonia, while rallies against health restrictions were relatively rare in Spain. Spared until early November by the Covid-19 new wave affecting Europe, Spain suddenly saw the number of cases increase with an incidence rate of 323 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, according to official figures released on December 10, 2021. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

