Kühbauer: “We Made the Impossible Possible”

“I truly believed we could still pull it off. The way the guys played today—you just have to make it to the Champions League. Of course, we know the bar is set even higher there. Celtic is a good team, and we completely dominated them today. All the statistics show that, too,” said the LASK coach. “Even despite the 0–3 loss in Glasgow, you could see that they weren’t the better team. After we went up 2–1, you could tell something had shifted mentally for Celtic. That we advanced at the last minute was luck, but deserved luck. A year ago, we were in no man’s land. The double was an incredible story, but it wasn’t handed to us on a silver platter. This is the next step.”