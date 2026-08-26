Reactions to the Sensation
Kühbauer: “We Made the Impossible Possible”
“They made the impossible possible. I’m glad to have this team,” said LASK coach Didi Kühbauer on Sky, analyzing the historic comeback against Celtic Glasgow and the team’s resulting qualification for the Champions League group stage. Here are some reactions to the game...
“I truly believed we could still pull it off. The way the guys played today—you just have to make it to the Champions League. Of course, we know the bar is set even higher there. Celtic is a good team, and we completely dominated them today. All the statistics show that, too,” said the LASK coach. “Even despite the 0–3 loss in Glasgow, you could see that they weren’t the better team. After we went up 2–1, you could tell something had shifted mentally for Celtic. That we advanced at the last minute was luck, but deserved luck. A year ago, we were in no man’s land. The double was an incredible story, but it wasn’t handed to us on a silver platter. This is the next step.”
“A dream has come true”
Samuel Adeniran, who scored twice: “I believed we could do it. My teammates believed we could do it. When you actually pull it off, it’s an incredible feeling. I’m very grateful for the support, the teamwork, the strength, this mentality, the willingness to suffer, the willingness to not really care about what others think. Ultimately, it’s about tuning out what people say and believing in yourself, believing in your team, and believing that you can do it.”
LASK goalkeeper Lukas Neuwirth: “I think most people had already written us off in Glasgow. Then, after the 1–0, it was already clear to everyone anyway. That we’d come back like that… Last season we also proved that we can come back from deficits. But I can’t recall us ever coming back from a 4-0 deficit. This team is capable of achieving so much. I’m just incredibly happy that we pulled it off. We’re playing in the Champions League!”
“An incredibly disappointing evening”
Celtic coach Martin O’Neill, meanwhile, was devastated, telling Sky: “It’s an incredibly disappointing evening for us. After the 1–0, we were leading 4–0 on aggregate. We actually had the game under control. The goal shortly after halftime put us in a difficult position. LASK played very intensely again today, very physically, and in the end they deserved to win. It’s just disappointing for us, for the players, for the team, and for the fans.”
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