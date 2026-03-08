Now a matter for politics
Epstein and our math genius were so close
The notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is now also calling on domestic politicians to take action: around 7,000 (!) connections between the renowned Lower Austrian mathematics professor Martin Nowak and the deceased US sex offender are becoming a case for parliament. The Freedom Party is also demanding a special judicial unit to investigate this explosive case and is sharply criticizing Austria's highest scientific institution.
"Dear Ghislaine, thank you again for your wonderful hospitality. I am so sorry that I caused you so much trouble and ruined your day. I am so glad that I didn't kill anyone. It has somehow changed my outlook on life" – this disturbing email was written by Martin Nowak, a mathematics guru born in Lower Austria, to the accomplice of child abuser and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Exuberant email after visiting "horror island"
This was after visiting his infamous private island of Little Saint James, which became a horror for the victims, and his luxury estate there. It is just one of many emails, notes, and bank account details that document a – to put it mildly – highly problematic close relationship between the soon-to-be 61-year-old professor at the renowned US private university Harvard (he has since been suspended) and serial offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The files released by the US Department of Justice reveal explosive connections between Martin Nowak and the girl trafficker around 7,000 times! In addition to gifts and exchanges about female students, he supported the mathematics genius's circle and his "evolutionary dynamics" program with, among other things, $6.5 million.
Millions in funding and a place in his will
In addition, the convicted sex offender bequeathed five million dollars to the Lower Austrian in his will! While the still-member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences defends himself against the allegations ("I deeply regret having accepted and promoted this support. I abhor the crimes Epstein committed"), the explosive case is now becoming a matter for politicians.
The FPÖ plans to submit a parliamentary inquiry soon—and sharply criticizes the "looking away and downplaying Epstein's long arm in Austria."
"Highest scientific institution as a protected zone scandalous"
Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz settles the score in the "Krone": "It is scandalous that the highest scientific institution in this country, of all places, has become a safe haven for a man who had close contacts with a sex offender and human trafficker. While the US is taking decisive action, Vienna is apparently playing for time."
It is scandalous that the highest scientific institution is becoming a safe haven for a man who has maintained close contacts with a sex offender.
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz
Bild: FPÖ
In this context, the Freedom Party is outraged by the government's 500 million euro subsidy for the domestic scholarly society, which has been aware of the allegations for a month. In addition, the FPÖ is demanding the establishment of a special judicial unit, similar to the approach in France, to comb through the Epstein files for references to Austria. "Why are the authorities asleep?" Schnedlitz concluded.
