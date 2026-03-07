Confusion over apology ++ Putin to help

The most important developments in brief:

Widespread bombing continues throughout the region. The Israeli military spoke of a"broad wave" of attacksagainst infrastructure.

According to his entourage, US President Trump has once again speculated about theuse of ground troops. According to NBC, he is said to have expressed "serious interest" in private.

Therise in oil pricesis accelerating: the price shot up to more than $90, reaching its highest level since April 2024. The US now wants to easesanctions against Russia.