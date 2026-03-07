Vorteilswelt
Day 8 of the Middle East war

Confusion over apology ++ Putin to help

07.03.2026 07:15
Children run around an unexploded Iranian rocket that landed in an open field on the outskirts ...
Children run around an unexploded Iranian rocket that landed in an open field on the outskirts of Qamishli in eastern Syria.(Bild: AFP/DELIL SOULEIMAN)
Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Porträt von Alexander Krenn
Von Miriam Krammer und Alexander Krenn

In the Middle East, one air raid siren follows another. On Saturday, further attacks were launched from all directions – meanwhile, an apology from Iran is causing considerable confusion. Read about the most important developments in the krone.at live ticker.

Since the start of the war, thousands of targets have been attacked, including missile sites, Revolutionary Guard bases, and Iranian nuclear program facilities. Tehran responded quickly with counterattacks on military and civilian targets in Israel, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Cyprus, Iraq, and Turkey.

The most important developments in brief:

  • Widespread bombing continues throughout the region. The Israeli military spoke of a"broad wave" of attacksagainst infrastructure.

  • According to his entourage, US President Trump has once again speculated about theuse of ground troops. According to NBC, he is said to have expressed "serious interest" in private.

  • Therise in oil pricesis accelerating: the price shot up to more than $90, reaching its highest level since April 2024. The US now wants to easesanctions against Russia.

  • According to eyewitness reports,Tehran airportis on fire. Aircraft are also said to be burning. There was a drone incident inDubai.

Today's most important events:

The fighting has been going on since the beginning of March. Israel and the US say they are continuing to carry out daily airstrikes against Iranian infrastructure. At the same time, Tehran is also relying on attacks by allied groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Hundreds of people have already been killed in the first days of the war, most of them in Iran. Observers are warning of further escalation, as several countries in the region have put their armed forces on high alert. One expert even considersa Third World War possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

