ÖGK increases deductibles but cuts benefits
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) is said to have cut its benefits "quietly and secretly": for example, a supplement for sick pay has been abolished, and deductibles for dental prostheses have been increased. However, policyholders were not informed about this...
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the changes announced for May regarding the financing of patient transport in Austria. The ÖGK is cutting subsidies for secondary transport. But that's not the only area where the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) will be making savings in future, as the "Krone" newspaper has learned. Other benefits are also being or have already been cut. And this has apparently been done quietly and secretly, as the decision was already made at the end of February. However, there is still no mention of this on the ÖGK website.
These health insurance benefits have been and will be cut
One of the changes concerns the family allowance for sick pay. This 10 percent allowance was previously paid from the 43rd day of sick leave if insured persons had dependents to care for. Since March 1, this rule has been abolished. Families with single earners or single parents are particularly affected, as they will now receive less money for longer periods of sick leave.
People will also have to dig deeper into their pockets for dental prostheses in the future. From May 1, the deductible for medically necessary dental prostheses will increase from 25 to 30 percent. For treatment costing €5,000, this would mean additional costs of around €250 for those affected.
As reported, further changes affect patient transport. In future, this will only be approved in cases of confirmed inability to walk. Reasons such as a lack of public transport or an accompanying person will no longer be sufficient.
There will also be restrictions on orthodontic treatment. Two diagnoses will be removed from the list of services covered, as will cost subsidies for certain non-contractual services. This could make it more difficult for families to have braces fully financed by their health insurance.
In addition, a further mandatory assessment will be introduced for extended sick pay. In future, insured persons will have to undergo an additional medical examination between the 63rd and 67th week of their sick leave.
ÖGK benefits have been cut and deductibles increased quietly and secretly—without properly informing the public!
Raph Schallmeiner, Gesundheitssprecher der Grünen
Bild: Thomas Topf
Green criticism of "secret" change
"The ÖGK is once again reaching into the pockets of the sick and insured in the country, with the active support of the SPÖ in the person of the responsible minister, Schumann. ÖGK benefits were cut and deductibles increased secretly and quietly – without properly informing the public," says Ralph Schallmeiner, health spokesperson for the Greens, expressing his annoyance at the changes to the ÖGK statutes at the end of February.
This is because the cuts and higher deductibles, some of which have even been in effect since March 1, were not published anywhere except in the RIS system, which is hardly known to the general public. "It is unacceptable that Austrians have not been informed that they will once again be asked to pay more. Cutting benefits while talking about the 'fight against two-tier medicine' is not consistent," says Schallmeiner. The amendment to the statutes was officially approved by the Ministry of Health, but this was only a formality: "The ÖGK is a self-governing body. We can only reject such amendments if they are illegal or grossly inappropriate," explains Martin Mandl, press spokesman for Health Minister Korinna Schumann.
The ÖGK argues that the cuts are due to financial pressure and the need to save money. Although the projected deficit has been reduced from one billion to half a billion, further evaluation is needed to determine how the available financial resources should be used. "Immediately after the decisions were made, both the legal and organizational implementation were prepared, and information was sent to the relevant authorities," according to the ÖGK. Now, however, they would be sent "in tranches to the relevant authorities."
