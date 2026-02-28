New poll shows:
Kickl unassailable in the lead, Babler struggles for relevance
Almost exactly one year after the federal government was sworn in, Austria's first three-party coalition finds itself without a majority. About a week before his party conference, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has the worst relevance ratings of all parliamentary party leaders.
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl described the approaching first anniversary of the federal government as a "day of mourning." On Tuesday, the three-party coalition will have been in office for one year. While the government itself gave itself a good report card for its work in its first year, not only Kickl's statements but also the polls paint a different picture. In a survey commissioned by the "Krone" and conducted by the Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis (IFDD), the three coalition parties together do not even reach 50 percent.
Chancellor close to Herbert Kickl in terms of relevance
At least two of the three government party leaders fare slightly better in the political relevance index. Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed said that ÖVP leader and Chancellor Christian Stocker should play an important role in Austria. This puts Stocker, unlike in the Sunday poll, in close contact with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who leads the survey with 39 percent.
"Stocker can count on the chancellor's bonus. However, this is not currently paying off directly for the ÖVP," analyzes opinion pollster and IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer.
NEOS leader and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has reason to celebrate on the anniversary. A quarter of those surveyed said she should continue to play an important role. The figures are even better for Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler, who stands at 29 percent.
Once again, the result for SPÖ leader and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler is devastating, with him trailing far behind the major parties and even well behind the smaller parties. This result comes at a very inopportune time for Babler, shortly before the party conference next Saturday.
All surveys have shown for a long time that the vast majority of voters clearly reject Babler's left-wing course in the SPÖ.
Christoph Haselmayer, IFDD-Chef
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
"Strengthening Babler weakens the SPÖ"
"After weeks of chaos in the SPÖ, some calm has returned ahead of the party conference. Many expect an acceptable result for Babler. But that is precisely what makes it a double-edged sword for the Reds. Because if Babler is strengthened, the party will be weakened with a view to the elections," says IFDD boss Haselmayer. N. Frings
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
