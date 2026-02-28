Kickl unassailable in the lead, Babler struggles for relevance

In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl described the approaching first anniversary of the federal government as a "day of mourning." On Tuesday, the three-party coalition will have been in office for one year. While the government itself gave itself a good report card for its work in its first year, not only Kickl's statements but also the polls paint a different picture. In a survey commissioned by the "Krone" and conducted by the Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis (IFDD), the three coalition parties together do not even reach 50 percent.