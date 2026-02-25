What Trump said in his speech, what he left unsaid

Speech read out almost without exception

The Democrats remained demonstratively seated during the speech. Several times, the US president called on the opposition to show their approval of his policies by standing up. This was refused and met with heckling. Trump then rebuked the Democrats: "You should be ashamed of yourselves." Otherwise, the president followed the text on the teleprompter almost exclusively. This was remarkable for Trump, who otherwise likes to digress at length. It shows how important the State of the Union address is.