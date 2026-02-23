Why the debate on conscription misses the point

First we need the defense strategy, then its implementation. What should a federal army look like in a changing world order? How can neutrality and deterrence be combined? As long as these questions remain unanswered, it hardly matters whether it is six months of basic military service plus two months of training or six months plus 100 days. The debate is degenerating into a farce, while more pressing issues such as the future of pensions or high housing costs are being neglected.