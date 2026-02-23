Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Why the debate on conscription misses the point

Nachrichten
23.02.2026 19:00
"In the end, it's about the trust of the voters": a "Krone" commentary on the current debate on ...
"In the end, it's about the trust of the voters": a "Krone" commentary on the current debate on compulsory military service.(Bild: P. Huber)
Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Von Kronen Zeitung
0 Kommentare

Against the backdrop of a changing world order, shaped by Trump's MAGA fantasies, security should be the top priority. Nevertheless, the current discussion about extending conscription in Austria seems like a provincial farce. Not because the issue is unimportant, but because the approach is wrong. While the population feels that it is not being heard on key issues such as migration, education, pensions, and housing, conscription is being hyped up as a symbolic proxy debate.

The result: a clear majority rejects the planned referendum. Why? Because the federal government's military service commission has done itself a disservice. Instead of presenting a well-founded defense strategy—neutrality and armament are not a contradiction—it presented a result without transparency and without dialogue.

First we need the defense strategy, then its implementation. What should a federal army look like in a changing world order? How can neutrality and deterrence be combined? As long as these questions remain unanswered, it hardly matters whether it is six months of basic military service plus two months of training or six months plus 100 days. The debate is degenerating into a farce, while more pressing issues such as the future of pensions or high housing costs are being neglected.

The Chancellor has shown in the pension reform that he can make tough but understandable decisions. It would be similarly courageous to increase incomes by reducing non-wage labor costs. Security policy also needs a clear line. Instead of getting sidetracked, the government should address the issues that affect citizens the most: the strain on social services caused by migration, which threatens social cohesion.

Those who lead with a steady hand to convincing solutions will be rewarded in the next election. Because this is not about a referendum, but about what really counts: the trust of the voters.
Aurelius

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
23.02.2026 19:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf