“How does Lower Austria get the idea to give me orders?”

The Vienna Health Association has confidently opened its new central laboratory at the Favoriten Clinic. "We want a modern healthcare system in this city," said Health Councilor Peter Hacker (SPÖ). And this facility is further proof that even in difficult economic times, promises are kept. At the heart of the new building is a fully automated laboratory line. Samples are transported from throughout the clinic to the laboratory via pneumatic tube, where they are automatically centrifuged, analyzed, and archived. 370 devices are available. Around three million analyses are carried out here every year.