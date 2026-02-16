Ski jumping LIVE: The Super Team competition!

In the individual large hill event, Hörl in fifth and Embacher in seventh were the only two Austrian athletes in the top 10. "We still have a chance, but many other nations also have two strong athletes. It's going to be exciting," said Hörl after he and his teammates came away empty-handed on the normal hill. "It's a bit of a curse. So far, things haven't quite worked out at the Games," lamented the Salzburg native.