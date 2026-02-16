Olympics live
Ski jumping LIVE: The Super Team competition!
The Olympic Nations Competition in men's ski jumping will be held today in Predazzo for the first time as a "super team" competition with two athletes each. We will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
The four-man competition with many red-white-red successes is history. The new format was introduced due to the reduction in quota places, but it has not been well received by everyone. Austria is still a medal contender with Jan Hörl and Stephan Embacher.
In the individual large hill event, Hörl in fifth and Embacher in seventh were the only two Austrian athletes in the top 10. "We still have a chance, but many other nations also have two strong athletes. It's going to be exciting," said Hörl after he and his teammates came away empty-handed on the normal hill. "It's a bit of a curse. So far, things haven't quite worked out at the Games," lamented the Salzburg native.
Hörl/Embacher duo victorious in World Cup in January
The fact that he and Embacher won the only World Cup Super Team competition of the season a month ago is supposed to be a good omen. "We already had a very positive feeling in Zakopane, where we did very well."
His partner sees it similarly. "I think if we can deliver a performance like we did in the singles or even improve on it, then we have a chance of winning a medal," said 20-year-old Embacher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.