“Shock calls”: Criminal gang broken up

Call centers raided, numerous arrests

According to police, a total of 23 suspects from Poland, Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, Serbia, and Spain were identified. Seventeen people were arrested. The total damage amounts to 4.8 million euros. "Intensive cross-border cooperation with the states and the federal government" made it possible to uncover the crimes, according to Karner. In addition, two call centers that served as hubs for the calls were raided.