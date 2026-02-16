4.8 million euros in damages
“Shock calls”: Criminal gang broken up
The Lower Austrian police, together with the federal government, have dealt a significant blow to a criminal "shock call" gang. The perpetrators caused a total of €4.8 million in damages. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) announced details at a press conference.
About four years ago, the "fake police" scam saw a sharp increase, Interior Minister Karner explained at a press conference. The perpetrators deliberately exploited the plight of their victims, often involving large sums of money. In doing so, they deliberately abused the trust placed in state authorities such as the police, the judiciary, financial institutions, and doctors.
Call centers raided, numerous arrests
According to police, a total of 23 suspects from Poland, Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, Serbia, and Spain were identified. Seventeen people were arrested. The total damage amounts to 4.8 million euros. "Intensive cross-border cooperation with the states and the federal government" made it possible to uncover the crimes, according to Karner. In addition, two call centers that served as hubs for the calls were raided.
With regard to the future prevention of "shock calls," Police Director Andreas Holzer emphasizes: "Knowledge protects." The more that is reported about this scam, the better people can protect themselves.
Fraud figures on the rise
The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption has also observed a steady increase in such fraud cases for years. Prosecutors are increasingly confronted with these crimes. Therefore, special attention must be paid to this type of crime. The deliberate exploitation of a "climate of fear" plays a central role in this.
According to the police, 90 completed crimes and 329 reported attempted crimes were committed in Germany in 2025 in the area of "shock calls." However, investigators suspect that the number of unreported cases or non-reports for this type of crime is significantly higher due to the shame felt by those affected.
