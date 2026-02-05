Vorteilswelt
For our children

78 percent are in favor of a general ban on social media

Nachrichten
05.02.2026 05:00
A narrow majority of Austrians even consider the use of social media channels by children and ...
A narrow majority of Austrians even consider the use of social media channels by children and young people to be dangerous.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Von Nikolaus Frings

It is a political bombshell in the debate about the dangers for children on the internet: according to a new survey by the OGM Institute for ServusTV, a clear majority of Austrians are in favor of creating the much-discussed age limit.

0 Kommentare

With the ÖVP and the SPÖ, only two of the three governing parties agree on the introduction of an age limit for the use of social networks. Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler wanted to "submit a draft law by the summer" while Chancellor Christian Stocker wanted to set the age limit at 14 and introduce a real-name requirement on the internet.

However, the NEOS threw a spanner in the works of their partners' plans and, as reported, spoke out against an "ill-conceived isolated solution" and in favor of a uniform approach at the European level.

Majority considers platforms dangerous
This is a position that the pink camp may (have to) reconsider. According to a survey commissioned by ServusTV and conducted by the OGM research & communication institute, 68 percent of Austrians are "fully" in favor of setting a limit – another 23 percent agree, at least to a limited extent.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

Seventy-eight percent of Austrians are even in favor of a general legal ban on platforms such as TikTok for children and young people. A narrow majority even consider the use of such channels by children and young people to be very dangerous (see chart above). Details of the results will be broadcast live on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. on the news magazine "Blickwechsel" on ServusTV and ServusTV On. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

