Children’s playground closed following asbestos scare

"There must be no hesitation here."

Herwig Schuster, environmental chemist at Greenpeace Austria, warns: "Fist-sized pieces of asbestos, such as those located right next to the children's slide at the McDonald's restaurant, pose an acute danger. Anyone who has children knows exactly how much they love to play with stones. There must be no hesitation here. Areas contaminated with asbestos must be cordoned off immediately, following the example of McDonald's and Asfinag, and the material must be removed. This does not require weeks of air measurements, but immediate protective measures."

Asbestos as road grit in Lower Austria

As reported, the Aspang road maintenance depot is now also under particular scrutiny, where, according to research by the "Krone" newspaper, the contaminated material was used as grit in winter road maintenance. The Lower Austrian provincial service says that it reacted immediately after the allegations became known: as a precautionary measure, the delivered material is no longer being used, and existing residual quantities have been secured and clearly labeled. In addition, an internal review is underway to determine when and on which routes the grit was used.