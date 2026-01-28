Thanks to the foam roller:
Hollywood icon as guest of honor at the Vienna Opera Ball
She was already at the Life Ball in 2008 – now the Hollywood icon is returning to Vienna. This time, the "Basic Instinct" star will be attending the Opera Ball and will even be visiting Upper Austria beforehand. This has been made possible by none other than entrepreneur and "foam roller king" Karl Guschlbauer.
Yes, Richard Lugner left a big gap after his passing that is difficult to fill. However, when it comes to the Opera Ball, one person is on track to successfully close it: "Foam roller king" Karl Guschlbauer.
After attracting global star Priscilla Presley to his "sweet world" in St. Willibald, Upper Austria, last year, the entrepreneur will be dancing with Sharon Stone at the Vienna Opera Ball this year. "The Opera Ball is an event of international renown and the opera is a magical place. I am very much looking forward to immersing myself in this world," said Stone.
The anticipation is mutual. "Her charisma, elegance, and social commitment are a perfect fit for our brand and our understanding of the culture of enjoyment," Guschlbauer enthuses in advance about the award-winning Hollywood icon.
Created her own foam crown
For this special occasion, Guschlbauer—together with Styrian celebrity chef Johann Lafer—has even created his own Opera Ball foam roll.
The "cream roll king" and his queen
Everyone has seen Karl Guschlbauer's pink confectionery shops at folk festivals, fairs, and church fairs. The "meringue roll king" from Upper Austria, who has been supplying the whole country with sweet goods from St. Willibald since 1986, is a self-made man and a hard worker.
With 100 employees, his company manufactures exclusively in Austria, using ingredients such as flour, sugar, and eggs from Austria. It is a family affair, with a strong woman behind the strong man. His wife Waltraud is his (meringue roll) queen.
From the Life Ball to "Süße Welt"
This is not Stone's first visit to Vienna; the Golden Globe-winning actress was already Gery Keszler's guest at the Life Ball in 2008.
During her upcoming visit, however, the superstar will see more than just Vienna's city center and will be within reach at Guschlbauer's "Süße Welt" on February 10, starting at 2 p.m., before finally venturing onto the dance floor on February 12.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.