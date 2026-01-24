Walking uphill
E-buses too weak: passengers have to get out
The route from Innsbruck's Schusterbergweg to the Arzl district is steep. Too steep for some electric buses. Passengers often have to get out and walk uphill because the vehicles cannot perform at full capacity. A joke? No! The operators are now providing clarification.
Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.: Passengers get off the electric bus number 502 on their way to Eichat to walk up the steep hill themselves. The reason: the electric bus used does not have enough power to climb the hill with the passengers on board.
A "Krone" reader observed the scene and captured it on camera. "I've heard from friends that this has happened to them several times in recent weeks," he said.
Krone then contacted the responsible Tyrol Transport Association (VVT). They said they regretted the inconvenience to passengers. At the same time, they referred to the transport company Ledermair, which put the e-buses into service on the line in December.
There is an isolated software problem. This only occurs when driving uphill, which means that the buses cannot reach their full power.
GF Alexander Ledermair
Software problem prevents full power
Alexander Ledermair, managing director of the company responsible, finally explains the reason for these incidents: "There is an isolated software problem. This only occurs when driving uphill, which means that the buses cannot deliver their full power and can overheat. These are teething problems for MAN."
A solution is expected soon. However, MAN can only update the new software once it has been authorized. This could take up to two months. Ledermair says: "We expect this to happen by the end of February or early March." As an emergency measure, the manufacturer has provided eight diesel buses, which are also in use.
No problems on other routes
According to Ledermair, the problem only occurs on the Schusterbergweg incline. Even there, incidents are rare: "Ten buses drive up there every day. It's extremely rare." Such difficulties with new vehicles also occur with diesel products, "but it's not so noticeable."
The vehicles used there therefore have a different version of the software.
Verkehrsbund Tirol
The VVT confirms that the e-buses run without any problems on other routes, such as in Serfaus/Fiss/Ladis. These have been in operation since May 2024. "The vehicles used there therefore have a different version of the software."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
