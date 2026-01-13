Vienna City Council now at loggerheads with Mikl-Leitner

Insisting on four health regions

"The number of guest patients is clearly unbalanced – and we need to resolve this. Vienna naturally treats all emergency and acute cases, regardless of where they live. We remain open to discussion and want a solution that benefits all patients," assures Hacker, who is very receptive to his mayor Michael Ludwig's proposal to create four health regions: "Four health regions would be a good framework for jointly planning, financing, and managing healthcare across state borders." Now is not the time to unsettle patients, "because Vienna still treats almost 20 percent of guest patients. Now is the time to work together on solutions that are in the best interests of patients."