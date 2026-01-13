Guest patient dispute
Vienna City Council now at loggerheads with Mikl-Leitner
Vienna's Health Minister Peter Hacker (SPÖ) is not willing to accept Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner's threat to reclaim several million euros for the treatment of guest patients in Vienna; he explains his calculations in the "Krone" newspaper.
The conflict between the federal states over guest patients continues to escalate: after patients from Lower Austria were to be placed at the back of the treatment list or even turned away in Vienna, and a lawsuit against the federal capital was therefore being prepared, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner threatened to demand several million back: "If Lower Austrians are no longer treated in the federal capital, then Vienna should repay the money provided for in the fiscal equalization scheme," she told the "Krone," referring to her compatriots, who generate around 20 billion euros in gross value added in Vienna.
However, Vienna's City Councilor for Health, Peter Hacker, is not willing to leave it at that: "We understand all Lower Austrians who want to be treated in Vienna's state-of-the-art and well-equipped hospitals in cases that can be planned, but the proportion of guest patients and the compensation for this must be brought back into an adequate balance."
How much do guest patients cost?
In 2024, guest patients from Lower Austria would have incurred treatment costs of €1.115 billion in all federal states, of which a total of €879 million would have been attributable to Vienna. This contrasts with €242 million incurred by guest patients from all other federal states in Lower Austria. "Viennese guest patients incur costs of only €92 million in Lower Austria," the "Krone" explains. The bottom line is that Vienna is left with €788 million in costs.
Guest patients: Vienna versus Lower Austria
- Lower Austria accounts for 44 percent of all guest patients in Austria.
- At the same time, Lower Austria treats 13 percent of all guest patients in Austria.
- Vienna accounts for 8 percent of all guest patients in Austria, while at the same time treating 40 percent of all guest patients.
- Lower Austrians account for 80 percent of guest patients in Vienna, compared to Burgenland residents, who account for 12 percent of guest patients in Vienna.
Insisting on four health regions
"The number of guest patients is clearly unbalanced – and we need to resolve this. Vienna naturally treats all emergency and acute cases, regardless of where they live. We remain open to discussion and want a solution that benefits all patients," assures Hacker, who is very receptive to his mayor Michael Ludwig's proposal to create four health regions: "Four health regions would be a good framework for jointly planning, financing, and managing healthcare across state borders." Now is not the time to unsettle patients, "because Vienna still treats almost 20 percent of guest patients. Now is the time to work together on solutions that are in the best interests of patients."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
